Diesel stolen from vehicle parked outside home in west Suffolk town

Fuel was siphoned from a vehicle in Emmanuel Close in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

Diesel has been stolen from a vehicle in a west Suffolk town.

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Sunday, May 8 and 8.30am on Monday, May 9 in Emmanuel Close in Mildenhall.

An unknown person or persons gained entry to the fuel tank of a vehicle parked near some garages at the rear of a home.

A quantity of diesel was siphoned from the vehicle, according to Suffolk police.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/28114/22.

