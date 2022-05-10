News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Diesel stolen from vehicle parked outside home in west Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:44 PM May 10, 2022
Fuel was syphoned from a vehicle in Emmanuel Close in Mildenhall

Fuel was siphoned from a vehicle in Emmanuel Close in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

Diesel has been stolen from a vehicle in a west Suffolk town.

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Sunday, May 8 and 8.30am on Monday, May 9 in Emmanuel Close in Mildenhall.

An unknown person or persons gained entry to the fuel tank of a vehicle parked near some garages at the rear of a home.

A quantity of diesel was siphoned from the vehicle, according to Suffolk police.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/28114/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

A diversion is in place after a crash in Saxtead Road in Framlingham

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast to pass over Suffolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Brick Kiln Road

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews rush to aid of trapped horse

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Peter and Wendy Barnes and his three daughters Michelle, Tanya and Chloe. 

Obituary

'He was our rock' - Family's tribute to Ipswich carpet and bed businessman

Russell Cook

Logo Icon