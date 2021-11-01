News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Newmarket: dispersal order in place after Halloween anti-social behaviour

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:06 AM November 1, 2021
A dispersal order has been issued for Newmarket

A dispersal order has been put in place in Newmarket after continued reports of anti-social behaviour by a large group of youths. 

Suffolk police put the order in place at around 8pm last night and will remain in place until 8pm this evening. 

Officers will be able to direct anyone causing issues in the area to leave and not return. 

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “A dispersal order was put in place as a precaution following a couple of reports of anti-social behaviour in the area – this was to ensure there was no escalation of such behaviour or criminality.

"The order remains in place and no further reports have been reported.”

While on patrol officers in Mildenhall found someone had smashed a Halloween decoration in the middle of the road. 

Mildenhall police said in a tweet: "Shame to see that the minority have spoilt what should be a night of fun in Newmarket.

A pumpkin was found smashed in the road while officers were on patrol in Newmarket

"Why smash up people's Halloween displays?

"Fortunately since the dispersal order was put in place there have been no further reports."

