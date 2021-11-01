Newmarket: dispersal order in place after Halloween anti-social behaviour
- Credit: Suffolk police
A dispersal order has been put in place in Newmarket after continued reports of anti-social behaviour by a large group of youths.
Suffolk police put the order in place at around 8pm last night and will remain in place until 8pm this evening.
Officers will be able to direct anyone causing issues in the area to leave and not return.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “A dispersal order was put in place as a precaution following a couple of reports of anti-social behaviour in the area – this was to ensure there was no escalation of such behaviour or criminality.
"The order remains in place and no further reports have been reported.”
You may also want to watch:
While on patrol officers in Mildenhall found someone had smashed a Halloween decoration in the middle of the road.
Mildenhall police said in a tweet: "Shame to see that the minority have spoilt what should be a night of fun in Newmarket.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village
- 2 Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village
- 3 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
- 4 Ipswich Town coach Kieron Dyer needs liver transplant after rare disease diagnosis
- 5 A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof
- 6 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 7 Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport
- 8 Andy's Angles: Five observations after Ipswich Town's loss at Plymouth
- 9 How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 10 5 Suffolk roadworks to plan your journeys around this week
"Why smash up people's Halloween displays?
"Fortunately since the dispersal order was put in place there have been no further reports."