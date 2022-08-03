Dispersal order in place after spate of anti-social behaviour

A dispersal order has been put in place in Colchester after spate of anti-social behaviour - Credit: Archant

A dispersal order has been put in place following concerns about people "acting disorderly while intoxicated" in Colchester.

The order which covers an area off of Barrack Street and Brook Street is in place until 2.51pm tomorrow (August 4).

It is in response to concerns relating to people committing crime and disorder, and acting anti-socially.

The dispersal order in place in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Inspector Stuart Austin said: “We’ve put this order in place to protect the public from crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We have acted to concerns about people acting disorderly while intoxicated.

“No-one should feel unsafe where they live and we have acted decisively to ensure we can direct anyone suspected of acting anti-socially to leave the area.”

The order gives uniformed officers the authority to disperse individuals or groups where their presence or behaviour has resulted, or is likely to result in, a member of the public being harassed, intimidated, alarmed or distressed.