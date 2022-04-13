Dog lunges at 18 month-old girl on walk in Sudbury

Beatty Road in Sudbury where a dog has lunged at a child - Credit: Google Maps

A dog has lunged at an 18 month-old girl who was out on a family walk in Sudbury.

The incident happened at 12.45pm on Tuesday in the Beatty Road area, Suffolk police said.

The child's family stopped to allow another dog and its owner to pass.

The dog, described as a large white boxer, lunged at the girl, grabbing her with its paws.

She was not injured but was left distressed by the incident.

Police would like to trace the dog’s owner, who pulled his dog away, apologised and walked away.

He is described as middle aged with short brown hair.

Anyone who could help this inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/21793/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.