Dog owners scared to walk pets during day, survey reveals

Published: 11:36 AM March 15, 2021

Dog walkers are fearful of walking their pets during the day, a survey has revealed - Credit: PA

Dog owners are scared about walking their pets during daytime, according to a major survey launched after a rise in dog thefts over the last year.

More than 124,000 people took part in the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) survey, which included more than 11,000 responses from East Anglia.

More than 82,000 dog owners said there were more fearful of taking their pet out for a walk during daytime over the past year, while more than 77,000 were more scared at night.

The survey comes after shocking statistics revealed that 46 dogs were stolen in Suffolk from January to July in 2020.

That figure, in the first seven months of last year, was double the average in each of the past five years.

In Essex, 60 reports of dog thefts were made in 2020, but that was down from 65 in 2019, police said.

A surge in demand for dogs and puppies during the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in prices, which has been exploited by criminal gangs.

Following low prosecution rates, campaigners are calling for pet theft to be made a specific criminal and imprisonable offence, something which 107,940 survey respondents agreed with.

Roger Hirst, police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex, said more needs to be done - Credit: Archant

Roger Hirst, police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex, said more needs to be done to strengthen the law.

“We are fortunate in Essex to have had a low number of reported dog thefts but even those few are too many especially for those directly affected," he said.

"We can and must do more to protect our pets. As dog owners we understand the impact that this crime can have, and these survey results clearly show the strength of feeling within our communities.

“It is clear to me that the issue is important to you and we need to do more to strengthen the law, change how pet theft is reported and increase awareness and prevention activity so that you all know how to keep your dogs safe and protected."

Mr Hirst added that action would be taken in response to the survey results.

“I will be speaking to the home secretary to provide my thoughts and input into the review of dog thefts that she has started," he said.

"I will also be working with my colleagues across the country to look for ways we can help forces work together to provide a robust deterrent and will continue to work in Essex to keep our owns pets safe. Please be assured we will be acting on your comments and views and taking this forward.”