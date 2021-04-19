Published: 11:38 AM April 19, 2021

The assault happened in a field between Dedham and Flatford - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been assaulted while walking his dog between Dedham and Flatford, after suggesting to another owner that his hound should be on a lead.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Saturday, April 17, when a man was walking his dogs with his wife on the popular route along the River Stour.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was approached by another dog which was growling - at which point he challenged the owner, stating the dog should be on a lead.

The owner, described as a man in his late 30s, became verbally aggressive and pushed the victim in the chest and caused him to lose his balance, while continuing to be verbally aggressive.

The offender was wearing shorts had neck-length dark hair with a bushy beard. He was about 5ft 11in tall.

He was with a woman who was slightly younger and had long, blonde hair.

They had what is described as a ‘husky type’ dog and two dachshunds.

Anyone who knows who was responsible should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/19288/21.