Three dogs knock over three-year-old in Newmarket park

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:57 PM February 18, 2022
The playing fields off Rowley Drive in Newmarket

A child was knocked over by a group of dogs in Newmarket.

The incident occurred between 5pm and 5.30pm on February 16 at the playing fields off Rowley Drive.

A mother was walking with her two children, one in a pram and one walking, from Millbank to the footpath at the top of the college playing field.

Three unaccompanied dogs ran past them near Millbank. They continued walking and as they reached Colourbox Montessori Nursery the dogs ran back towards them.

The dogs knocked the three-year-old walking child over and he sustained an injury to his head. The dogs also jumped up at the pram.

The dogs ran off and the mother couldn't see the owner.

Two of the dogs have been described as greyhounds or similar.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Newmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference number 10118/22. This can be done via their website, by emailing lee.sampher@suffolk.police.uk or calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

