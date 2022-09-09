Man remains under arrest after woman and girl,12, stabbed to death in home

A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found dead at a home in Great Waldingfield - Credit: charlotte Bond

A man remains under arrest after a mother and her 12-year-old daughter were stabbed to death in a home near Sudbury.

Officers were called just after 9.55am on Thursday, September 8, to reports of concerns for the safety of individuals at a property in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield.

Entry was gained to the address and a 12-year-old girl and 44-year-old woman - mother and daughter - were found dead inside.

A 46-year-old man was located inside the property and detained by officers.

He had serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

He remains in hospital under arrest, with his condition currently described as critical but stable.

Detectives believe that this is a contained incident, with no wider threat to the community, and understand that all three individuals were known to each other.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has taken place this afternoon in respect of the 44-year-old woman, which concluded her cause of death was pressure on the neck.

A Home Office post-mortem examination in respect of the 12-year-old girl is expected to take place next week.

Formal identification procedures in respect of both victims have not yet taken place.

A gas leak was reported at the property requiring neighbouring properties to be evacuated, but this was made safe yesterday and residents were allowed to return home.

Due to the fact that there had been previous contact between the victim and Suffolk Constabulary, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for their assessment, in line with agreed protocols.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anybody with any information to contact the Major Investigation Team, by either using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O05-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 57943/22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.