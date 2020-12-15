Drink-driver caught at three times the limit is banned

Published: 7:00 PM December 15, 2020

Dean Fullman has been banned from driving for 25 months - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A drink-driver caught at more than three times the limit in Newmarket has been banned from the road for 25 months.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how Dean Fullman, 43, of Beaverbrook Road, Newmarket, was stopped by police on Sunday, December 13 at 9.40pm.

Officers stopped Fullman's Rover Streetwise in George Lambton Avenue as part of a routine document check, not because of the manner of his driving, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.

When he was spoken to by officers, Fullman admitted he had been drinking and failed a roadside breath test, the court heard.

Fullman was arrested and blew 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

The court heard that Fullman had no relevant or recent previous convictions.

Fullman, who was not represented, told magistrates he had been at his ex-girlfriend's house in Kentford and needed to leave.

He told the court he was "not thinking straight", and was trying to get home to Newmarket.

Magistrates banned Fullman from driving for 25 months, and fined him £200.

He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Fullman was also offered the opportunity to take the drink-drive awareness course, which will reduce his ban if completed.