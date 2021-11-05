News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drink driver who crashed into car on A14 is banned from road

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM November 5, 2021
The A14 by Woolpit is partially blocked by an accident

The crash happened on the A14 near Woolpit (stock picture) - Credit: Google Streetview

A drink driver who crashed into the back of a stationary car on the A14 with her children in the back seat has been banned from the road. 

Cherelle Morgan, 32, was behind the wheel of a Citroen C2 around 8.30am on April 12 this year when she crashed into a vehicle on the A14 westbound near Woolpit, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard. 

The other driver involved in the crash described being around 500 yards from the Woolpit off slip road and had been stationary for around two to three minutes. 

He then heard an "almighty bang" and the impact from behind knocked him unconscious, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court. 

The victim was taken to hospital for a CT scan and is currently awaiting a referral to a neurologist, Mr Ablett told magistrates. 

Police identified Morgan as the driver and she was also taken to hospital and a blood sample was taken. 

The sample revealed Morgan had 93 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. 

The court heard that Morgan's children were in the back of the car and she told police they were causing her distraction at the time, which is why she did not stop. 

Morgan said she had consumed several large glasses of prosecco the night before and had stopped drinking at midnight.

Appearing in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, Morgan, of Wiley Gate, Woolpit, pleaded guilty to drink driving. 

The court heard that Morgan had a previous drink driving conviction from 2018, making her subject to a minimum disqualification of three years.  

Declan Gallagher, mitigating, argued that alcohol was not the "main contributing factor" in the crash. 

He said it was "morning after" offence and the main factor was the children "playing up" in the back. 

Mr Gallagher added that Morgan, a single mother, has not drunk alcohol or driven a car since the incident. 

Magistrates banned Morgan from the road for 40 months and fined her £120. 

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34. 

Magistrates did not offer Morgan the opportunity to take a drink drive rehabilitation course as she had just recently completed the course. 


