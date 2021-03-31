Man charged with careless driving after alleged U-turn on A12

Published: 6:00 AM March 31, 2021

A man has been charged with careless driving after allegedly performing a U-turn out of a layby on the A12 in Suffolk and colliding with a motorcyclist.

Arnold Dixon-Jones, 66, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face a single charge of driving without due care and attention.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on the A12 at Melton on November 12, 2020, when Dixon-Jones was behind the wheel of a Skoda Fabia.

The hearing was adjourned until June 1 and no pleas were entered.

Magistrates in Ipswich released Dixon-Jones, of Hill View Drive, Welling, Kent, on unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance in June.



