East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Driver exposes himself to female jogger near east Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:53 AM January 25, 2022
The incident happened in Thong Hall Road in Wickham Market

The incident happened in Thong Hall Road in Wickham Market - Credit: Google Maps

A driver shouted obscenities and exposed himself to a woman while she was out jogging near Wickham Market.

The incident happened in Thong Hall Road, to the west of the village, at about 1.40pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

A man, who was driving what has been described as a black Nissan, approached the victim, a 31-year-old woman.

He stopped the vehicle to ask for directions, before shouting at the woman and exposing himself.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/4621/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Woodbridge News

