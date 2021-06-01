News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver loses his licence after ramming police car in escape attempt

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 6:59 PM June 1, 2021   
Tovell rammed a police car after failing to stop in Somersham

Tovell rammed a police car after failing to stop in Somersham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man who rammed a police car in his attempt to avoid being stopped by officers in Somersham won't spend time behind bars, but will lose his licence.

Francis Tovell, of Fitzgerald Road, Bramford, failed to stop for police in April, before being found in a car park.

He then attempted to ram the police car in his efforts to escape the car park.

The 23-year-old was convicted on Friday, May 28, for dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work and 15 months disqualified from driving. He will have to pass an extended test before getting his licence back.

Officers from Stowmarket police thanked members of the public for their assistance in the case and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team for their help.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk

