Psychiatric assessment to be done on man accused over drugs

A plea hearing for a 31-year-old man who was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences in Haverhill last month has been adjourned to allow a psychiatric assessment to be carried out on him.

Hamza Delli, of Mayville Road, London, was arrested at a property in Chingford on February 24 on suspicion of being concerned in supplying class A drugs.

The arrest was part of a joint operation between Suffolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

During a search of the property a wrap of what is believed to be class A drugs was found along with a quantity of cash, believed to be in the region of £1,000.

Delli, was charged with two offences of being concerned in supplying class A drugs and one charge of possession of class A drugs.

He was due to have attended a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (March 25) but the court was told he was in a poor psychiatric state.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner agreed to adjourn the case to allow a psychiatric assessment to be carried out on Delli before pleas to the charges were taken and said Delli would remain in custody.