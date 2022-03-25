News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Psychiatric assessment to be done on man accused over drugs

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM March 25, 2022
Nicholas Shepherd appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing

Hamza Delli's case is being dealt with by Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A plea hearing for a 31-year-old man who was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences in Haverhill last month has been adjourned to allow a psychiatric assessment to be carried out on him.

Hamza Delli, of Mayville Road, London, was arrested at a property in Chingford on February 24 on suspicion of being concerned in supplying class A drugs. 

The arrest was part of a joint operation between Suffolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

During a search of the property a wrap of what is believed to be class A drugs was found along with a quantity of cash, believed to be in the region of £1,000.

Delli, was charged with two offences of being concerned in supplying class A drugs and one charge of possession of class A drugs. 

He was due to have attended a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (March 25) but the court was told he was in a poor psychiatric state.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner agreed to adjourn the case to allow a psychiatric assessment to be carried out on Delli before pleas to the charges were taken and said Delli would remain in custody. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Haverhill News

