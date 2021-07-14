Published: 2:29 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 3:00 PM July 14, 2021

Darryl Meade has been jailed for three years after he was found in possession of 113 wraps of Class A drugs - Credit: Essex Police

A drug dealer who hid 113 wraps of Class A drugs between his buttocks has been jailed after being caught in Colchester.

Darryl Meade was found to have concealed 60 wraps of heroin and 53 wraps of crack cocaine between his buttocks when he was stopped and searched by police.

Officers from the Operation Raptor, who target county lines drugs gangs, were on patrol in the town when they saw four people approaching a car in Lisle Road.

Following what appeared to be a drug deal between the two parties, the officers stopped the car and detained three occupants.

The drugs were found during a strip search whilst Meade was in custody.

Drug dealing messages were found on a mobile phone, which had been seized from inside the car and was forensically linked to him.

Meade, 29, of Pedro Street, Lower Clapton, London, admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, July 9. He was jailed the same day for three years.

PC Andy Sumner said: “Meade will now be spending months in prison and faces the risk of being in debt to the criminals he worked for because of the drugs they lost when he was arrested.

“This is a dangerous cycle that young people enticed by drug dealing don’t see when gangs flaunt cash in their face and make music videos that glamorise the grim reality of their lifestyle.

“Being in debt to gangs results in violence and serious beatings, intimidation, and pressure to commit further criminal offences, which can be linked to further violence and firearms.

“If you, or anyone you know, is being exploited or forced into selling drugs, there is help available to you.”

