Drug dealer who peddled cocaine and heroin is jailed for seven years
- Credit: Essex Police
A drug dealer caught with wraps of cocaine and heroin in Essex has been locked up for seven years by a judge.
Menelik Edwards, 37, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday to be sentenced for two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one count of possession of class B drugs.
Edwards was arrested in Clacton on September 12, 2019, by officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor - which aims to disrupt county lines drug activity.
A total of 81 wraps of class A drugs were found with Edwards' DNA on them, the court heard.
The court heard that Edwards, of Nine Acres Close, Manor Park, London, has a previous conviction for kidnapping as well as two previous drug dealing charges.
Judge Martyn Levett jailed Edwards for seven years, and he will have to serve half of that sentence in custody before he is released on licence.
