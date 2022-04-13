Drugs, cash and weapons seized in Haverhill
A man has been arrested in connection with alleged drug offences in the Suffolk town of Haverhill.
Officers from one of the Suffolk police safer neighbourhood teams stopped a vehicle that "caught their eye" and proceeded to search the occupants.
They found a set of digital scales, some wraps of drugs, a quantity of cash, and an extendable truncheon.
One male was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.
Haverhill Police tweeted about the incident, saying: "After a bit of time off Safer Neighbourhood Team 3 were back on the late shift and hit the ground running.
"Car caught our eye, vehicle was stopped, and occupants searched.
"One male arrested for drug offences: drugs seized, cash seized, phone seized, weapons seized."
An additional tweet from the force thanked the Norfolk and Suffolk police dog team for their assistance in this matter.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.