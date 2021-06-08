Man caught with 500 wraps of cocaine and heroin gives evidence

Published: 5:49 PM June 8, 2021

A man who was found asleep in a broken down car which was blocking the driveway of a house in a Suffolk village has denied knowing anything about 500 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin found by police in the vehicle.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Rudi Ullah said he and his girlfriend Farrhin Rahman had travelled to Suffolk from London in an Audi driven by a man called “James” who had invited them to a party.

Ullah said he had no idea the Audi was stolen and that there were 544 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in the car.

He said his fingerprint was found on a false number plate on the Audi because he had touched it when James had asked him to pass it to him from the back of the car.

He said he had no reason to suspect the Audi had been stolen and thought James had rented it.

He told the court that after the car broke down James had gone off to get help.

Ullah, 20, of Abbey Road, Camden, and Rahman, 20, of Chewton Road, London, have denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on August 23, 2018, and possession of a knife.

Ullah has also denied theft of an Audi and an alternative charge of handling stolen goods

The court has heard that when a police officer went to Main Road, Little Glemham, on August 23, 2018, he found Ullah asleep in the driver’s seat of an Audi and Rahman asleep in the rear of the vehicle.

One of the tyres had blown out and a check revealed it was stolen and had false number plates.

When Rahman’s bag was searched it was found to contain a zipped bag containing 552 wraps of heroin and high purity crack cocaine with a street value of £5,000, £461 cash and a knife.

Ullah’s fingerprint was allegedly found on the back of one of the false number plates on the car and on one of the banknotes in the bag with the drugs.

Rahman said she’d been in a relationship with Ullah for a couple of years and he had picked her up in London before coming to Suffolk.

She denied knowing the Audi they were in was stolen and said she had been asleep during the journey from London but had been aware of another man getting into the car.

The trial continues.