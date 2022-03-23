Dumper truck stolen from cemetery in west Suffolk town

The cemetery in Newmarket where a vehicle was stolen overnight - Credit: Google Maps

A dumper truck has been stolen from a cemetery in Newmarket in West Suffolk.

The incident happened sometime between 6pm on Tuesday, March 22 and 7.30am on Wednesday, March 23 at the High Street site.

The skip loader/dumper truck was stolen after the locks were forced on the cemetery gates to gain access to the cemetery.

Anyone who has any information about this theft and/or witnessed anybody acting suspiciously in the area, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/17338/22.

