East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man wanted on recall to prison could be in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:53 PM February 11, 2022
Dwayne Farrell is wanted on recall to prison

Dwayne Farrell is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Dorset Police

Police are hunting a man with links to Suffolk as he is wanted on recall to prison.

Dwayne Farrell, 31, is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.

Dorset Police said Farrell has links to Bournemouth and Weymouth in Dorset, as well as Suffolk.

Farrell is described as about 6ft 1in tall, of a heavy build and with a braided hairstyle with cornrow-style braids. 

PC Ben Aldous, of Dorset Police, said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to locate Dwayne Farrell but these have so far been unsuccessful.

"I am now appealing to the public for anyone with information as to his whereabouts to please contact us. 

"While we do not have any information to suggest Farrell presents a risk to the general public, anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him but instead to dial 999 immediately."

Anyone with information on Farrell's whereabouts is urged to call 101, quoting reference 55220019286.

