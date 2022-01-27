News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
E-fit released after man attacks girl on bus in north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:42 AM January 27, 2022
Essex Police has released an e-fit of a man wanted after an attack in Tiptree

Essex Police has released an e-fit of a man wanted after an attack in Tiptree - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with the assault of a girl in north Essex.

The incident happened on a bus outside St Luke’s Church in Church Road, Tiptree, on November 8.

The man is described as white, 6ft tall, slim and unkempt with grey ear-length, swept over hair. He is also described as having long, brown nails.

He was seen in the same location on December 16.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/292190/21.

