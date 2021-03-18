Van driver caught making video call behind wheel

Published: 4:38 PM March 18, 2021

A van driver was caught making a video call at the wheel and attempting to film a roadside landmark as he passed a marked police car.

The driver was issued a traffic offence report after being spotted holding his phone up to the windscreen, police said.

The incident happened near the war memorial on the A11 at Elveden, just after 2pm on Wednesday.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Van stopped #A11 at #Elveden, the driver passed our marked car in the lay-by whilst holding his phone up to the windscreen. On stopping him he admitted to have been on a video call to his wife and he wanted to show her the memorial."

After police issue a traffic offence report, the traffic process unit decides on the most appropriate way to deal with the alleged offence.