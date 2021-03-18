News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Van driver caught making video call behind wheel

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:38 PM March 18, 2021   
The A11 at Elveden. Traffic on the road around Thetford is up by 60pc since the road was dualled. Pi

The A11 at Elveden - Credit: Matthew Usher

A van driver was caught making a video call at the wheel and attempting to film a roadside landmark as he passed a marked police car.

The driver was issued a traffic offence report after being spotted holding his phone up to the windscreen, police said.

The incident happened near the war memorial on the A11 at Elveden, just after 2pm on Wednesday.  

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Van stopped #A11 at #Elveden, the driver passed our marked car in the lay-by whilst holding his phone up to the windscreen. On stopping him he admitted to have been on a video call to his wife and he wanted to show her the memorial."

After police issue a traffic offence report, the traffic process unit decides on the most appropriate way to deal with the alleged offence.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More pupils will be returning to school from September. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Coronavirus

How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Officers from Mildenhall Police joined the Army's bomb squad at the farm in Tuddenham, west Suffolk

Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
RAF Honington is home to the RAF Regiment and Police and the service's force protection wing Picture

Unit in Suffolk's RAF Regiment disbanded amid 'sex assault' investigation

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon