News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

O2 phone store burglars facing jail terms for break-in

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:00 PM July 21, 2021   
Bury St Edmunds O2 store

The scene of the burglary at the Bury St Edmunds O2 store - Credit: Supplied

Two teenagers have been warned they face potentially lengthy jail sentences for breaking into a mobile phone store.

The pair, both aged 19, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday afternoon, via video link from Peterborough prison.

Eremia Mirea, of no fixed abode in Bury St Edmunds, and Florin Craciun, of Queens Road, Lowestoft, each admitted one count of burglary at an earlier hearing before magistrates on April 30.

The raid happened in the early hours of Thursday, April 29, at the O2 store, in The Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called at about 2.15am to reports of a burglary in progress.

When officers attended, the suspects fled the scene, but Mirea was arrested nearby shortly afterwards and Craciun was caught up with later the same evening.

Both men appeared in court without legal representation on Wednesday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case
  2. 2 Bishop set to sign for Lincoln
  3. 3 Nine best signings made by Ipswich Town's League One rivals
  1. 4 Two new hospital deaths recorded in Suffolk
  2. 5 Three further Covid-related deaths reported as hospital admissions rise
  3. 6 First look at the iconic Ipswich images going up on the Cobbold Stand
  4. 7 Warning as helicopters train at flying station this weekend
  5. 8 What is the coronavirus 'growth rate' in your area?
  6. 9 Inmate who poured urine and faeces over prison officer is jailed
  7. 10 Suffolk campaigners 'hopeful' of compensation for pension age women

Recorder Richard Atchley warned the defendants they potentially faced lengthy custodial sentences.

He adjourned the hearing until August 6 to allow both men the opportunity to appear for sentencing with legal representation.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Ashton has vowed to make improvements to Portman Road

Football

'A Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Jack Walden with pregnant Jessica Walden

'Not ready to let her go' - Funeral set for mum who died after giving birth

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans scored a free-kick for Ipswich Town at Fulham

Football | Video

Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police are warning people not to leave their dog in the car during hot weather.

Distressed dog left in 'sweatbox' car at Co-op

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon