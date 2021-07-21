O2 phone store burglars facing jail terms for break-in

Published: 7:00 PM July 21, 2021

The scene of the burglary at the Bury St Edmunds O2 store - Credit: Supplied

Two teenagers have been warned they face potentially lengthy jail sentences for breaking into a mobile phone store.

The pair, both aged 19, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday afternoon, via video link from Peterborough prison.

Eremia Mirea, of no fixed abode in Bury St Edmunds, and Florin Craciun, of Queens Road, Lowestoft, each admitted one count of burglary at an earlier hearing before magistrates on April 30.

The raid happened in the early hours of Thursday, April 29, at the O2 store, in The Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called at about 2.15am to reports of a burglary in progress.

When officers attended, the suspects fled the scene, but Mirea was arrested nearby shortly afterwards and Craciun was caught up with later the same evening.

Both men appeared in court without legal representation on Wednesday.

Recorder Richard Atchley warned the defendants they potentially faced lengthy custodial sentences.

He adjourned the hearing until August 6 to allow both men the opportunity to appear for sentencing with legal representation.