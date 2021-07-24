Builder accused of swindling customers to face trial

Published: 12:00 PM July 24, 2021

The trial of a builder accused of swindling customers will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday was 35-year-old Wayne Clarke, who is accused of taking deposits from customers to buy building materials and kitchen units and then not carrying out the work.

Clarke, of Goodwin Close, Chelmsford, who traded as Omega Property Services and Eastwood Developments, pleaded not guilty to six charges of fraud between December 2016 and July 2018.

His trial, which is expected to last seven to eight days, will get underway on August 22 next year.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, alleged that Clarke had taken deposits from customers but hadn’t done the work for them.

Clarke is on bail.