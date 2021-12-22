Man accused of causing death of 23-year-old by dangerous driving

Thomas Treadwell will stand trial in the new year at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Essex man accused of causing the death of another motorist by dangerous driving will face trial in the new year.

Thomas Treadwell, 31, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, previously pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on the A120 near Harwich in 2018.

Aironas Gzimaila, 23, died in a collision on the Tinker Street stretch of the A120, between Ramsey and Parkeston, on March 27, 2018.

Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, was driving a Ford Fiesta, which collided head-on with a Vauxhall Corsa at about 8.45pm. He died at the scene.

A further case management hearing took place at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday. Treadwell was not required to attend the hearing.

Treadwell's trial, which is expected to last eight days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court from January 10, 2022.

He remains on unconditional bail ahead of his trial.