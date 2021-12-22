Man accused of causing death of 23-year-old by dangerous driving
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
An Essex man accused of causing the death of another motorist by dangerous driving will face trial in the new year.
Thomas Treadwell, 31, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, previously pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on the A120 near Harwich in 2018.
Aironas Gzimaila, 23, died in a collision on the Tinker Street stretch of the A120, between Ramsey and Parkeston, on March 27, 2018.
Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, was driving a Ford Fiesta, which collided head-on with a Vauxhall Corsa at about 8.45pm. He died at the scene.
A further case management hearing took place at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday. Treadwell was not required to attend the hearing.
Treadwell's trial, which is expected to last eight days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court from January 10, 2022.
He remains on unconditional bail ahead of his trial.
Most Read
- 1 Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base
- 2 'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna on Town players as he takes training for first time
- 3 Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family
- 4 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
- 5 Ava-May Littleboy's dad on heartache and man the family called its 'rock'
- 6 Covid cases in Suffolk surge as PM rules out imminent restrictions
- 7 Pert's remarkable journey to Ipswich Town... via Old Trafford, Bielsa's house, two road trips, the NBA and a tough break in Ecuador
- 8 Why McKenna swapped Ronaldo and Manchester United for a chance to go it alone at Ipswich
- 9 A12 closed between Kelvedon and Marks Tey due to multi-vehicle collision
- 10 Family's emotional tribute to 'adoring' mum-of-two killed in A120 collision