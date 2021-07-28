Street dealer caught with haul of drugs is jailed

Published: 1:26 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 1:58 PM July 28, 2021

Ben Senior was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Essex Police

An Essex drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, ketamine and steroids has been jailed.

Police received intelligence regarding two cars on March 7, 2019, and noted a blue Mini Cooper parked in De Vere Road, Earls Colne, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A Volkswagen Scirocco, driven by Ben Senior, then joined the Mini and officers approached the car to carry out a search.

Senior, 21, was initially calm but then became agitated when officers found a coffee container, Stephen Rose, prosecuting, told the court.

Officers found 16 wraps of cannabis in the container, and £9,450 in cash, 17 bags of cocaine, one bag of ketamine, and two 10ml vials of testosterone were discovered in a further search of the vehicle.

Mr Rose said the minimum street value of the drugs located in the Volkswagen was £6,786.

Police also searched the Mini and discovered 56 bags of cocaine, 472 MDMA tablets, 26 bags of cannabis and two brown bricks of cannabis resin.

The drugs in the Mini were worth a minimum street value of £24,503.

Senior's home was then searched and officers found two bags of cocaine, worth £352, and relevant paraphernalia.

Officers also found a letter from Senior's mother which said she was concerned that he was getting himself "deeper and deeper into darkness".

A diary was also found, which detailed payments in and out and stated the total amount of drugs as £39,796, the court heard.

Other documentation relating to a customer base was also found, Mr Rose told the court.

Senior, of Atlas Road, Earls Colne, did not comment in police interview and has no previous convictions, the court heard.

Ben Senior was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

George Wills, mitigating, said Senior was 19 at the time of the offences and was lacking maturity.

He said Senior has since engaged in counselling to assist with his decision making.

Mr Wills said Senior got himself "deeper and deeper into it", and his involvement was "spiralling out of control".

Senior no longer takes drugs and complied with the investigation, Mr Wills added.

Senior previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis, and simple possession of testosterone.

Judge David Pugh sentenced Senior to 30 months in prison and he will serve half of the sentence in custody before his release on licence.



