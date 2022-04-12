Drug dealer ordered to hand over profits

A 32 -year-old man accused of being the “mastermind” of the “CS” county lines drug dealing operation in Colchester has been ordered to forfeit £800 seized by police when he was arrested.

Reuben Jacobs, of Grantham Gardens, Romford, denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between April 1 and May 22, 2021, but was convicted after a trial last year and jailed for five years and three months.

Jacobs was charged after a police raid at a block of flats in Colchester Road, Wivenhoe, in May last year.

As he was being handcuffed, police discovered a phone which allegedly contained drug dealing messages.

Jacobs had denied that a mobile phone containing bulk messages advertising the sale of drugs, which was found underneath him on a mattress in the flat in Wivenhoe, belonged to him.

Jacobs also denied that cash found in his backpack, pockets and wallet, was the proceeds of supplying drugs.

On Tuesday (April 12) at Ipswich Crown Court Judge made a forfeiture order in respect of £815 seized by police and phones found in his possession.