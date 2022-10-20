Man who fled the country after hit and run convicted of murder

A man has been found guilty of murdering Kerrin Repman (pictured) after a deliberate hit and run in north Essex - Credit: Essex Police

A man who fled the country after killing a motorcyclist in a targeted hit and run has been found guilty of murder.

On Wednesday, April 15 2020, 29-year-old Kerrin Repman was driving along Marine Parade in Dovercourt when his moped was hit from behind by a BMW.

The impact of the collision, which happened around 2.45pm, caused Mr Repman to be thrown from his moped.

Damage to McCarthy's car after the crash - Credit: Essex Police

Despite the best efforts of plain clothes officers who came across the wreckage, Mr Repman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The moped itself also hit a bystander, a woman in her 70s at the time, whose serious injuries required treatment in hospital.

The driver of the BMW, 40-year-old Keith McCarthy of no fixed abode, fled the scene on foot.

The scene of the crash - Credit: Essex Police

During police enquiries to identify and locate him, he left the country.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for his arrest and he was later tracked down in Ireland.

Keith McCarthy has been found guilty of murder - Credit: Essex Police

McCarthy arrived back in the UK on 3 February 2022, where he was charged with murder and grevious bodily harm with intent, both of which he denied.

On Tuesday, October 11, his trial began at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Specialist officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit calculated that the BMW had sped up on the approach to the motorbike, reaching a speed of 67 mph along the residential street, which was used as evidence against McCarthy.

Witness accounts and CCTV also depicted McCarthy driving dangerously behind Mr Repman, almost hitting an oncoming funeral cortege in the process.

The court heard that Mr Repman had been killed in a targeted attack following a dispute about money.

Today, the jury found McCarthy guilty of both charges. Discussions are ongoing as to whether he will also be sentenced this afternoon.

In a tribute Mr Repman, who was known as Kez to his loved ones, his family said he always bought a smile to their faces.

They said: "Kerrin was a much-loved partner, son, brother, father and uncle.

“He worked as a talented chef and gave his job one hundred percent effort and when he wasn’t working, would spend time with his family and friends.

“He also made time to help others through volunteering. He would prepare meals for the elderly through the Salvation Army with Christmas meals during the festive periods and would also help at our local food bank.

“As parents, not in a million years did we ever think we would be forced to bury our little boy. We never thought Kerrin would be wiped out of our lives so fast, and we miss him every minute of every day.

“Keith McCarthy has no idea what his actions have done to this family. A huge hole has been left and the impact has been felt by all of us. The sunshine that was Kerrin has gone out of our lives.

“Kerrin will never be forgotten, and his three children are the focus or all our lives now that he is gone. We see little sparks of him in them all the time.

“He might be gone physically but we have so many happy memories and love, and we know he is with us forever, in spirit.

“Fly high our angel.”