Man to face trial over GBH charge

Macculey Hughes' trial is expected to last three days at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 25-year-old Colchester man accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Macculey Hughes, of Clarkia Walk, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on July 17, 2020, and an offence of affray.

Hughes’ trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place on January 23 next year.