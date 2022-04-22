News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man to face trial over GBH charge

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:06 PM April 22, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Macculey Hughes' trial is expected to last three days at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 25-year-old Colchester man accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Macculey Hughes, of Clarkia Walk, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on July 17, 2020, and an offence of affray.

Hughes’ trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place on January 23 next year.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans

Dominic Bareham

person
Alan Titchmarsh arriving for the Women in Film and TV Awards at the Hilton Park Lane in London. Pict

Suffolk Live News

ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Semer Wood near Hadleigh

Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The army was called to a Suffolk beach after a suspected bomb was discovered

Suffolk Live News

'Mortar bomb' found at Suffolk beach as army sent in to investigate

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon