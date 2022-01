Essex Police want to speak with Leon Sinclair in connection with an investigation into an assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to speak with a man in connection with an assault in Colchester.

Officers at Essex Police have issued an appeal to speak to Leon Sinclair as part of an ongoing investigation.

The 48-year-old has links to Little Tey, Tiptree, Maldon and Dengie areas of Essex.

Anyone with any information or who knows where Sinclair is is being asked to contact Essex Police on 101.