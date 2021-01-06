More than 280 drink and drug-driving arrests made in Essex in December

Published: 10:08 AM January 6, 2021

Essex Police made 139 drug driving arrests, 118 drink driving arrests, and 26 failing to provide a specimen arrests – a total of 283 arrests in December and over New Year. - Credit: Archant

More than 280 drink and drug-driving arrests were made during Essex Police's December crackdown - with officers warning offenders "could kill someone".

From December 1 to 6am on January 2, Essex Police made 139 drug-driving arrests, 118 drink-driving arrests, and 26 failing to provide a specimen arrests – a total of 283.

The force has called on offenders to remember that they "could kill someone" - and asked: "Is the high worth the low?"

Temporary Chief Inspector Emma Bullock, head of roads policing, said: “Sadly we continue to see people put their safety and those of other road users at risk.

“Driving with alcohol or drugs in your system can have a significant impact on your ability behind the wheel.

You may also want to watch:

“We know that in many cases drug drivers are habitual drug users – it’s part of their daily routine.

“We also know that many people don’t realise there’s a drug-driving limit or that you can test positive for drugs in your system days after you’ve last taken them.

“That’s why we continue to work as a partner of Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) to raise awareness of the issue to try and educate people on drug driving and it’s consequences.

“Because at the end of the day, if you drug-drive you could lose your licence and that could mean you can’t work so you could lose your job.

"If you lose your job, you might not be able to pay your bills - so you might lose your home.

“Even worse, you could kill someone. Is the high worth the low?"

The SERP is made up of three local authority areas of Essex County Council, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council and Thurrock Council to provide a road safety service across Greater Essex.

Last year, they launched Vision Zero - the vision and goal that no-one dies or is injured on our roads in Essex.

Nicola Foster, chairman of SERP, said: "We all have a responsibility to work towards this, whether it’s driving within the speed limits or putting your phone out of reach or not driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

“We see every single report of death and injury on our roads and the devastation they cause to families.

"They are absolutely avoidable so please do not contribute to this heartache, not during a pandemic and not ever.”