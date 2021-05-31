News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers asked to avoid holiday park after static caravan blaze

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:26 AM May 31, 2021    Updated: 12:08 PM May 31, 2021
Highfield Grange holiday park in Clacton-on-Sea.

A fire has broken out in a static caravan at a holiday park in Clacton. 

Essex Police and Fire and Rescue are at Highfield Grange Holiday Park in London Road now, where the fire has been put out. 

At around 9.40am, three crews from Clacton and Weeley reported that a 3m by 7m static caravan was 100% alight.

Essex Fire and Rescue put out the fire at around 10:30am and an investigation into the cause will be carried out.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services to get access to the park.

The EADT will update you when we learn more. 

