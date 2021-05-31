Updated
Drivers asked to avoid holiday park after static caravan blaze
Published: 11:26 AM May 31, 2021 Updated: 12:08 PM May 31, 2021
A fire has broken out in a static caravan at a holiday park in Clacton.
Essex Police and Fire and Rescue are at Highfield Grange Holiday Park in London Road now, where the fire has been put out.
At around 9.40am, three crews from Clacton and Weeley reported that a 3m by 7m static caravan was 100% alight.
Essex Fire and Rescue put out the fire at around 10:30am and an investigation into the cause will be carried out.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services to get access to the park.
You may also want to watch:
The EADT will update you when we learn more.
Most Read
- 1 Travellers move into car park in Stowmarket town centre
- 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in double move
- 3 Emergency crews called to rescue diners as river cruise restaurant runs aground
- 4 4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone
- 5 Former Ipswich Town striker, with 40 international caps, joins Stowmarket Town
- 6 The five most viewed homes on the market in Suffolk this month
- 7 Developer submits plans for 54 homes in Suffolk village
- 8 'Trust him, he's done it before'... Former Town star Marcus Stewart on Paul Cook
- 9 Suffolk kennels look to rehome dogs rescued from 'kill shelters'
- 10 Commercial vehicles fined £100k on Suffolk's roads in just four months