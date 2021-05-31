Drivers asked to avoid holiday park after static caravan blaze

Updated

A fire has broken out in a static caravan at a holiday park in Clacton.

Essex Police and Fire and Rescue are at Highfield Grange Holiday Park in London Road now, where the fire has been put out.

At around 9.40am, three crews from Clacton and Weeley reported that a 3m by 7m static caravan was 100% alight.

Essex Fire and Rescue put out the fire at around 10:30am and an investigation into the cause will be carried out.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services to get access to the park.

The EADT will update you when we learn more.