Search for man who goes by five different names after Colchester burglary

Essex Police want to speak to Christopher James Davies after a burglary in Gosbecks Road, Colchester - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

Police are searching for a man who goes by five different names after a burglary in Colchester last November.

Essex Police want to speak to Christopher James Davies in connection with a burglary in Gosbecks Road, Colchester on November 9.

The 35-year-old also goes by Terry Lee Thomas, Charles Colin Murphy, William Judge and Chris Davies.

He is described as slim and 5ft 10ins tall.

Officers say he has links to Essex, London and Kent.

Essex Police are asking anyone who has seen him to call them on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.