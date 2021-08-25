Firearms seen after assault as two teenagers arrested

Published: 11:00 AM August 25, 2021

Two teenagers have been arrested in Clacton. Both remain in custody. - Credit: Archant

A firearm has been seen after an assault in Clacton.

Two teenagers have been arrested following reports of a disturbance in Marine Parade West at around 12.25am today (Wednesday, August 25).

An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault while a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent.

Both remain in custody.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 27 of 25 August.

You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.