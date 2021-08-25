Firearms seen after assault as two teenagers arrested
Published: 11:00 AM August 25, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A firearm has been seen after an assault in Clacton.
Two teenagers have been arrested following reports of a disturbance in Marine Parade West at around 12.25am today (Wednesday, August 25).
An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault while a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent.
Both remain in custody.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 27 of 25 August.
You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
