Four men arrested after Clacton rave
- Credit: Pixabay
Four people have been arrested after a rave in Clacton, Essex Police have reported.
Three of the men from London – aged 22, 25, and 27 – were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause a public nuisance.
Equipment was also seized as officers tackled the unlicensed music event in Clacton.
The police knew the event would take place along the coast on Sunday, August 1, and put a dispersal order in place to tackle it.
A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.
You may also want to watch:
They have all since been released under investigation.
Essex detective sergeant Vanessa Moss said: “Unlicensed music events can pose a risk to the welfare of those who attend because few, if any, safety measures are put in place.
Most Read
- 1 Edmundson ruled out of opener as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers
- 2 Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river
- 3 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 4 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery
- 5 Why Ipswich Town's American owners won't be making first visit for Morecambe clash
- 6 New plans for village cafe, shop and business units divide opinion
- 7 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay
- 8 The Town players who have improved their stock in pre-season
- 9 Military helicopter recovered after emergency landing in field
“We also know that criminals attend these types of events and prey upon people attending.
“And they also cause disruption to people living nearby.
“We acted swiftly, based on intelligence, to tackle the issue and officers made arrests and seized equipment."