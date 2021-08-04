News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four men arrested after Clacton rave

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:14 PM August 4, 2021   
Equipment was also seized as officers tackled the unlicensed music event in Clacton.

Four people have been arrested after a rave in Clacton, Essex Police have reported.  

Three of the men from London – aged 22, 25, and 27 – were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause a public nuisance.

The police knew the event would take place along the coast on Sunday, August 1, and put a dispersal order in place to tackle it.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

They have all since been released under investigation.

Essex detective sergeant Vanessa Moss said: “Unlicensed music events can pose a risk to the welfare of those who attend because few, if any, safety measures are put in place.

“We also know that criminals attend these types of events and prey upon people attending.

“And they also cause disruption to people living nearby.

“We acted swiftly, based on intelligence, to tackle the issue and officers made arrests and seized equipment."

