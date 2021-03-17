Have you seen this man who helped assaulted woman?

Published: 11:29 AM March 17, 2021

A woman has been assaulted at an Essex yacht club near Chelmsford.

She was helped after the assault took place at 4.20pm on Sunday, March 6 in North Fambridge by a man.

The man left before the police arrived at Fambridge Yacht Club. Officers are keen to speak to the man as he might have important information relating to the incident.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 42/40027/21.