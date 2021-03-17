News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Have you seen this man who helped assaulted woman?

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:29 AM March 17, 2021   
CCTV image released after Fambridge Yacht Club assault

CCTV image released after Fambridge Yacht Club assault - Credit: Essex police

A woman has been assaulted at an Essex yacht club near Chelmsford.

She was helped after the assault took place at 4.20pm on Sunday, March 6 in North Fambridge by a man. 

The man left before the police arrived at Fambridge Yacht Club. Officers are keen to speak to the man as he might have important information relating to the incident.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 42/40027/21. 

You may also want to watch:

Essex
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after the 2021 final at Wembley Stadium, Lo

Twitter

'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
A C-130 Mk3 Hercules transport aircraft like the one at RAF Honington

RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
A12 at Little Glemham

Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon