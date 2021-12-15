Essex police search for man wanted for breaching court order

Essex Police are wanting to speak with Liam Alyott in connection with a breach of a court order - Credit: Essex Police

Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who they want to speak to in connection with breaching a court order.

Liam Aylott has links to the Colchester, Tendring and Southend.

If you have any information on Aylott's whereabouts please contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/252656/21.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.