East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Essex police search for man wanted for breaching court order

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:32 PM December 15, 2021
Updated: 3:45 PM December 15, 2021
Essex Police are wanting to speak with Liam Alyott in connection with a breach of a court order

Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who they want to speak to in connection with breaching a court order. 

Liam Aylott has links to the Colchester, Tendring and Southend. 

If you have any information on Aylott's whereabouts please contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/252656/21.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Colchester News

