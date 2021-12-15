Essex police search for man wanted for breaching court order
Published: 3:32 PM December 15, 2021
Updated: 3:45 PM December 15, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who they want to speak to in connection with breaching a court order.
Liam Aylott has links to the Colchester, Tendring and Southend.
If you have any information on Aylott's whereabouts please contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/252656/21.
You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.