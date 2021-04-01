News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Car reported stolen after April Fool prank

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:40 PM April 1, 2021   
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Essex Police are urging people to think before making a prank call - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An April Fool went wrong this morning when the victim contacted Essex Police to report their car had been stolen.

Just before 11am today, Essex Police were notified of a potential car theft and started completing their checks and circulated details to officers to search for the vehicle. 

Shortly after they were informed it was a prank and the car had not been stolen.

Essex Police are asking to think before making a prank call, and  consider just how serious they can be. 

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Each year, April Fool’s Day will always see pranks being played between friends, families and colleagues.

You may also want to watch:


"We would ask that people are mindful of the pranks that they play, so fake 'crimes' are not reported to us.
This takes up valuable time and resources, which can be spent elsewhere, by catching criminals, protecting and serving the county and helping those who really need us."

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
  2. 2 Police investigating after trees cut down 'without consent'
  3. 3 Ever Given's arrival date at Felixstowe port yet to be confirmed
  1. 4 Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow
  2. 5 'The club will be making announcements' - Cook on Huws and Thomas
  3. 6 New deli/cafe set for Suffolk market town 
  4. 7 Woodbridge woman forced to choose between medication and delaying car tax
  5. 8 Cook: 'No stone will be left unturned', in pursuit of promotion this season
  6. 9 Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning
  7. 10 'We've got a couple more injuries' - Cook

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said "second doses will go ahead as planned"

Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
On the. first day of lockdown restrictions easing, people headed to Aldeburgh to enjoy a day out or

How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Caroline Wiseman with her retalliation art piece 'The Angel of the East'. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon