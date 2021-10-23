Shoplifter caught stealing £829 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury's
A shoplifter who stole more than £800 worth of alcohol from a Bury St Edmunds supermarket has been handed 250 hours of unpaid work.
Nicolae-valentin Pintilie, 32, concealed the alcohol in a bag he had with him before attempting to leave Sainsbury's in Bury on September 16 without paying, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.
Pintilie, of Haskard Road, Dagenham, was stopped by a security guard at the Bedingfield Way store and found to have various bottles with a total value of £829.
All the alcohol was recovered, the court heard.
In police interview, he told officers he had not left the store with the alcohol and had the money to pay for it.
But appearing before magistrates on Friday, Pintilie pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.
Prosecutor Pretty Barber told the court that Pintilie had two previous convictions for theft in 2018 and 2019.
Magistrates sentenced Pintilie to a 12-month community order, with 250 hours of unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £95.