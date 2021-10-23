News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Shoplifter caught stealing £829 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury's

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:00 AM October 23, 2021   
Sainsbury's in Bedingfield Way, Bury St Edmunds

Sainsbury's in Bedingfield Way, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A shoplifter who stole more than £800 worth of alcohol from a Bury St Edmunds supermarket has been handed 250 hours of unpaid work. 

Nicolae-valentin Pintilie, 32, concealed the alcohol in a bag he had with him before attempting to leave Sainsbury's in Bury on September 16 without paying, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard. 

Pintilie, of Haskard Road, Dagenham, was stopped by a security guard at the Bedingfield Way store and found to have various bottles with a total value of £829. 

All the alcohol was recovered, the court heard. 

In police interview, he told officers he had not left the store with the alcohol and had the money to pay for it.

But appearing before magistrates on Friday, Pintilie pleaded guilty to theft from a shop. 

Prosecutor Pretty Barber told the court that Pintilie had two previous convictions for theft in 2018 and 2019. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
  2. 2 11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country
  3. 3 Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof
  1. 4 Major A14 roundabout may not reopen until next week as water main repaired
  2. 5 No need to wait for booster invitation - clarification after Covid jab confusion
  3. 6 New shop for farm that focuses on mental health
  4. 7 Widow: 'Heartless' council won't allow extra 4 inches for my husband's headstone
  5. 8 Large cannabis farm discovered in property near Suffolk-Essex border
  6. 9 A140 closed in both directions after two vehicle crash
  7. 10 'It was always going to be' - Cook confirms Morsy as Town's club captain

Magistrates sentenced Pintilie to a 12-month community order, with 250 hours of unpaid work. 

He was also ordered to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £95. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The beach near Southwold Pier

Flooding

Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The home featured on a 2010 episode of Grand Designs

Gallery

'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The MET Office has issued a warning for heavy rain this weekend - which could cause flooding Pictu

Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thunder and lightning are set to hit the region today Picture: PETER CUTTS/ NEWZULU.COM

Suffolk Live

Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon