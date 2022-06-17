Drug deliverer part of 'well-oiled criminal gang' jailed

A 25-year-old man who was paid to deliver drugs to Stowmarket, Ipswich and Colchester has been jailed for 40 months.

Sentencing Alexandru Bunu, Judge Martyn Levett said the case highlighted the growing problem of public areas such as supermarket and fast food restaurant car parks, where there were likely to be children, being used by dealers to restock supplies.

He said Bunu had been part of a well-oiled syndicate involving organised crime gangs.

Bunu was arrested in Stowmarket at around 4pm on April 28 on his way to deliver cocaine and was found in possession of 23 wraps with a street value of £900, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The drugs were found in a sock in a hidden compartment near the gear lever in the car and when Bunu’s phone was analysed it was found to have screenshots and the postcode of the car park of Burger King and Tesco at the Copdock Mill interchange and another postcode In Colchester where drugs were to be delivered.

Bunu was also found in possession of a false Romanian driving licence, said Sheilagh Davies, prosecuting.

She said Bunu had been delivering drugs for three days using a method where drivers were given the postcode of where they were to deliver drugs.

Information found on his phone showed that he had been making regular “substantial” deliveries over the three days.

Bunu, of no fixed address, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a false Romanian driving licence.

Natasha Nair, for Bunu, said her client had been provided with the Ford Focus he was driving when he was arrested and the fake Romanian driving licence by the people who were paying him to deliver drugs.

She said her client had no previous convictions and had come to the UK three weeks before his arrest.

She said he’d become involved in delivering drugs after visiting a friend in Ipswich.

Miss Nair said Bunu had been paid £100 a shift and had only been involved with delivering drugs for a short period of time.