Van driver jailed for nine years after killing motorcyclist in crash

A north Essex van driver who killed a motorcyclist and left his teenage passenger seriously injured after a crash has been jailed.

Mark Norris, 47, died after being struck by a white Ford Escort van in Ongar Road, Fyfield, on the evening of August 10 last year.

Mr Norris was pronounced dead at the scene, but his 17-year-old pillion passenger was left needing treatment for a bleed on the brain and pelvic injuries.

Despite extensive medical treatment, she has permanently lost the use of one arm.

The Ford Escort van after the crash in Fyfield - Credit: Essex Police

The van, which was being driven on the wrong side of the road by 50-year-old Adrian Bendell, failed to stop at the scene. It was later caught on dashcam by another vehicle.

Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit was able to determine the vehicle belonged to Bendell, of Salcott Creek Court in Braintree.

Parts of Bendell's Ford were found in a skip at the scrapyard - Credit: Essex Police

Police executed a warrant at a scrapyard where they believed the van had been taken on the day of the crash.

Bendell, having spoken to the owner of the scrapyard who had told him to hand himself in, was located and arrested by officers on the August 13, three days after the collision.

White Ford vehicle parts were also found in a skip at the site.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

Bendell admitted all charges apart from perverting the course of justice. He pleaded guilty to the final offence at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mark Norris died at the scene of the crash in Essex last year - Credit: Essex Police

He was jailed for a total of nine years and banned from the roads for seven and-a-half years.

Investigating officer Inspector Mark Fraser said: "Mark Norris was dearly loved by those who knew him and his death has had an massive impact on them.

"Adrian Bendell was reckless and his actions after the collision were callous.

"Rather than stop to try and help Mark and his passenger, he made off, leaving him to die. His first thought was how he could cover his tracks and dispose of the vehicle.

"No conviction or sentence can ever bring Mark back but I hope this result will help his family move forward."