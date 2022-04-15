Video
WATCH: Watercraft rider fined £200 after crash with police boat on river
- Credit: Essex Police
A watercraft rider has been fined £200 after twice crashing into a police boat on a river in north Essex.
The incident happened on the River Blackwater, south of Colchester and Mersea Island, Essex Police said.
Sgt Alex Southgate said he could see the personal watercraft (PWC) being driven at more than 30mph - well over the speed limit of 9mph.
He said: "Our PWC was able to enter the shallow waters and approach the rider, directing him to come over to our RHIB (rigid-hull inflatable boat) where we were waiting to speak with him.
“As he approached, it was clear that he was unable to control his PWC.
"He collided with our RHIB, snapping off one of his wing mirrors. Although he managed to turn his PWC around, he collided with us again, snapping off the second wing mirror.
"As I called out to him to turn the engine off, he asked ‘Where’s stop?"
As well as the fine, the rider of the PWC was ordered to pay £150 in costs.