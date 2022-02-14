Disqualified driver arrested after being caught over alcohol limit in Eye

A motorist who was banned from the roads has had their car seized by police after driving while over the limit in north Suffolk.

Halesworth police officers pulled over a Ford in Eye last Friday.

Cs Hackett & Cain stopped already disqualified driver in #Eye 11/02. Driver 68% over DD limit Arrested & charged with• Driving while disqualified• Driving motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit• Using mother vehicle with no insurance Vehicle seized Driver at court 08/03 pic.twitter.com/20esRS7T7S — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) February 13, 2022

In a Twitter post, police said the driver of the vehicle was 68% over the legal limit for alcohol.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit and driving without insurance.

Police seized the vehicle and the driver will appear in court next month.

