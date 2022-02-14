News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Disqualified driver arrested after being caught over alcohol limit in Eye

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:30 AM February 14, 2022
Police stopped the Ford in Eye, north Suffolk

Police stopped the Ford in Eye, north Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A motorist who was banned from the roads has had their car seized by police after driving while over the limit in north Suffolk.

Halesworth police officers pulled over a Ford in Eye last Friday.

In a Twitter post, police said the driver of the vehicle was 68% over the legal limit for alcohol.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit and driving without insurance.

Police seized the vehicle and the driver will appear in court next month.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Eye News

