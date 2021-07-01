County lines drug-dealer faces 'inevitable' jail sentence

Published: 5:30 AM July 1, 2021

A county lines drug-dealer has been told he faces an inevitable jail spell when sentenced next month.

Fabien Joe was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

However, the hearing was adjourned to allow the 26-year-old further consultation with his lawyers and for prosecutors to obtain additional material.

Joe, of Anselm Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing before magistrates on May 27.

He was arrested at a property in Ilford as part of an investigation under Operation Orochi, led by the Metropolitan Police and launched in Suffolk last February.

Officers from Suffolk's Serious Crime Disruption Team share intelligence with a team at the Met as part of the operation, which focuses on analysing the data of mobile phones used to buy and sell crack cocaine and heroin.

Judge David Pugh told Joe, who has been recalled from the licence period of a previous jail sentence sentence, that he would inevitably face another custodial spell when sentenced on July 14.