Woman finds burglars masquerading as police in living room

Published: 7:07 PM March 12, 2021

Police are hunting a pair of burglars who turned aggressive after first pretending to be police officers when discovered in the living room of a Suffolk property.

Residents are being warned to be vigilant after the two men were discovered by a woman in her living room in Mill Road South, Bury St Edmunds, at about 1.10pm on Thursday, March 11.

When she challenged them, they claimed to be police officers investigating reports of suspicious people in the garden.

The victim asked them for identification, which they failed to produce, before becoming more threatening.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "One of the offenders was brandishing a screwdriver and told the victim to be quiet, before they then left the address.

"The police were called immediately afterwards and officers searched the local area, assisted by the police dog unit, but the suspects were not located.

"The victim later found the men had been in the bedroom and stolen a quantity of jewellery and cash."

Four men were seen in the vicinity of the burglary, with the two inside the property both described as being aged in their 20s or early 30s, of slight build and under 6ft.

One wore a dark woolly hat, pale blue shirt and jeans. He also had on gardening gloves with orange palms, and a surgical facemask. He was carrying a long screwdriver with a red handle.

The other suspect wore dark clothing, a woolly hat, dark gloves and a surgical facemask.

Detectives believe the crime is linked to another burglary about 20 minutes earlier, just before 12.50pm, at a house in Mayfield Road, where the lock on aback gate was broken and entry gained via aback door while the victim was sleeping upstairs.

The suspect left empty handed after the victim was awoken and called out.

One was described as white, in his 20s, not very tall and wearing a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call West CID at Bury St Edmunds police station, on 101, quoting reference 12033/21.

A force spokesman added: "Residents are reminded to keep their doors locked at all times, even if they are at home. Police officers would always be able to provide identification if asked."












