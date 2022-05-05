News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Father accused of hunting and murdering thief to begin defence

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM May 5, 2022
Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds where Neil Charles was fatally wounded

David King is expected to begin his defence on Thursday - Credit: Archant/Supplied

A father standing trial accused of murdering a thief with his son in a "vigilante" killing will begin his defence today.  

David King, 55, and Edward King, 19, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, have denied murdering Neil Charles, 47, on June 20 last year, and an alternative charge of manslaughter. 

Ipswich Crown Court previously heard how the father and son armed themselves with "at least two weapons" and allegedly stabbed Mr Charles around 70 metres from their family home

Mr Charles, who the jury was told had a "long career" as a thief and burglar, suffered a 12cm single stab wound to the chest in Winsford Road, and died from his injuries two days later.

Chris Paxton QC, prosecuting, previously told the jury it was an act of "vigilante violence meted out by this father and son team". 

David King is expected to give evidence from the witness box today as his defence case begins. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

