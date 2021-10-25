Father and son admit handling stolen power tools

Published: 7:30 AM October 25, 2021

A father and son who admitted handling stolen power tools following burglaries at two Suffolk businesses have been fined.

Kevin Reeve, 42, and his son Ryan Reeve, 21, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face handling stolen goods charges.

The court heard that a burglary took place at Barton Stud in Great Barton, near Bury St Edmunds, sometime between December 18 and 19, 2020.

Chainsaws, strimmers, leaf blowers and a generator was stolen from a shed during the burglary, Pretty Barber, prosecuting, told the court.

On New Year's Day this year another burglary took place - this time at Bacton Pigs, near Stowmarket.

The items stolen included a welder and a Hitachi power drill, Ms Barber told the court.

Ms Barber said Kevin Reeve's brother works at Barton Stud and he was made aware that a chainsaw had been stolen.

Kevin Reeve then drove to Barton Stud with a chainsaw and a welder, and his brother identified the chainsaw as one which belonged to the business.

He was told the welder did not belong to Barton Stud and put it back into his car, the court heard.

The police were called and Kevin Reeve was arrested, and the welder was found in his vehicle.

Ryan Reeve was also arrested and a Hitachi power drill was found following a search.

All three items were returned to their rightful owners.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, Kevin Reeve pleaded guilty to two charges of handling stolen goods (chainsaw and welder) while Ryan Reeve admitted one count for the power drill.

Kevin Reeve had one previous conviction from 1997, while Ryan Reeve had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Mark Holt, mitigating, said both father and son maintained that they had not been involved in the taking of the items.

Mr Holt said Kevin Reeve had every intent to return the items to the lawful owners, but had not stolen them.

Ryan Reeve, who was an ex-employee of Barton Stud, said he was sold the power drill by someone after he was told that the company was selling off some older equipment.

Kevin Reeve, of Elm Road, Thetford, who is a father-of-14, was fined £200 by magistrates and ordered to pay £52.50 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ryan Reeve, of Lincoln Way, Thetford, was fined £120, and ordered to pay court costs of £52.50 and a victim surcharge of £34.



