Suspected drug dealer charged after police seize £2,000 from car

Published: 11:38 AM January 22, 2021

Filipi Emiljan has been charged after police stopped the vehicle in Capel St Mary (file photo)

Police have charged a man on suspicion of drug dealing after officers recovered around £2,000 in cash from a car in Capel St Mary.

Officers from Suffolk police's Operation Sentinel stopped a grey Vauxhall Astra in the village at around 1pm on Thursday.

A search was conducted of the vehicle and a white substance in block form, thought to be cocaine, was recovered, along with the cash.

Filipi Emiljan, of Park Road in Ipswich, was arrested and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

The 29-year-old was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

He will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday.