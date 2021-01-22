Suspected drug dealer charged after police seize £2,000 from car
Published: 11:38 AM January 22, 2021
Police have charged a man on suspicion of drug dealing after officers recovered around £2,000 in cash from a car in Capel St Mary.
Officers from Suffolk police's Operation Sentinel stopped a grey Vauxhall Astra in the village at around 1pm on Thursday.
A search was conducted of the vehicle and a white substance in block form, thought to be cocaine, was recovered, along with the cash.
Filipi Emiljan, of Park Road in Ipswich, was arrested and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.
The 29-year-old was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
He will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
- 2 Timeline: When can you expect to receive the Covid vaccine?
- 3 Electricity restored to almost 500 homes following power cut
- 4 Controversial plans that would double village in size set for approval
- 5 Covid rate falling across Suffolk and north Essex
- 6 Infection rates drop in Suffolk as UK records deadliest day of pandemic
- 7 Serial 'dine and dash' conman who fled hotels without paying is jailed
- 8 'His attitude wasn't professional at the end... but we wish him luck at Ipswich' - Barnsley boss on Thomas loan
- 9 Concerns for welfare of missing man
- 10 Covid vaccines cancelled at four Suffolk centres today – this is why