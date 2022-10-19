£400 fine for driver after stopped car driven with no MOT for four years
Published: 11:06 AM October 19, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A driver has been handed a fine after their vehicle was allegedly being driven without an MOT for four years.
The incident happened on the A1101 at West Stow, near Bury St Edmunds, yesterday, October 18.
According to police, the vehicle had been without an MOT since 2018 and, when stopped, the driver admitted to not having any insurance since the car was purchased.
Police said the driver will receive six points on their licence as well as a £400 fine, along with additional recovery costs.