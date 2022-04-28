News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flat bed lorry seized after driver caught without MOT and insurance

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:37 PM April 28, 2022
A flatbed lorry was seized after the vehicle was found to have no valid MOT or insurance in Framlingham

A flat bed lorry has been seized in east Suffolk after the driver was caught without a valid MOT and insurance.

The incident happened on Thursday in Saxmundham Road in Framlingham, Halesworth police said on Twitter.

Police initially stopped the driver for not wearing a seatbelt.

But after a check, it was revealed that the vehicle had no valid MOT or insurance.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was issued with a traffic offence report.

