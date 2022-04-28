Flat bed lorry seized after driver caught without MOT and insurance
Published: 2:37 PM April 28, 2022
- Credit: Halesworth Police
A flat bed lorry has been seized in east Suffolk after the driver was caught without a valid MOT and insurance.
The incident happened on Thursday in Saxmundham Road in Framlingham, Halesworth police said on Twitter.
Police initially stopped the driver for not wearing a seatbelt.
But after a check, it was revealed that the vehicle had no valid MOT or insurance.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was issued with a traffic offence report.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.